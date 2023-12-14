Armand Djagueu Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Armand Djagueu

DOUALA, CAMEROON, AFRICA , December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armand Djagueu, founder of Global Asset Cameroon, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress® to collaborate with renowned author Jack Canfield on an upcoming book titled, "Success Redefined”. The eagerly anticipated book is scheduled for release in 2024.

Armand Djagueu is the visionary behind Global Asset Cameroun, a fintech-focused strategy consulting company established in March 2020. Armand's belief in the synergy of digital and technological expertise has guided his consultants in offering diverse sector and functional knowledge to assist executives in navigating the challenges and opportunities posed by globalization.

In just three years, Armand's company has achieved remarkable milestones, including the development of innovative software solutions that have transformed various aspects of the financial landscape:

• Dematerialization of securities transaction management, revolutionizing regional capital market investments.

• Enhancement of trading strategies for investment portfolio management, improving effectiveness and efficiency.

• Acceleration of personal, team, and company growth across diverse fields of activity.

• Guaranteeing the transmission of skills from one generation to the next.

Armand's dedication to advancing African capital markets has seen him organize 14 conferences over the past two years, focusing on integrated systems for managing dematerialized securities transactions. He has also been invited to elucidate the new regulatory framework for managing such transactions to legal professionals, administrators, and managers.

Global Asset Cameroun has already played a pivotal role in dematerializing and securing over $1 billion in assets while safeguarding the rights of approximately 6,000 shareholders. In an industry traditionally dominated by multinational banks, Armand has built a brand centered on human potential development. Since March 2020, he has successfully trained and retained a competent workforce, implementing career paths from grades A to F, each involving the acquisition of new skills and the expansion of activities across various sectors, from software development to strategy consulting.

The company is now poised to enter the investment banking arena, with staff at stage D of development. Armand attributes the company's success to its core values of competence, loyalty, and integrity, its customer-centric missions, and the dedication of the entire team to a clearly defined vision. The concept of rewarding effort with equitable remuneration is central to the company's ethos.

Armand Djagueu remarkable ability to transform ideas into impactful actions has earned him the title "the thinker who acts" from a renowned editorialist specializing in law and financial markets in Africa.

