Manchin, Energy and Natural Resources Committee Clear Pending Legislation

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a business meeting to appoint members to Subcommittees for the 118th Congress and to consider pending legislation. The Committee ordered reported the following measures:

S. 594, a bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior to prioritize the completion of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, and for other purposes (Mr. Heinrich), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 636, a bill to establish the Dolores River National Conservation Area and the Dolores River Special Management Area in the State of Colorado, to protect private water rights in the State, and for other purposes (Mr. Bennet), with an amendment.

S. 1118, a bill to establish the Open Access Evapotranspiration (OpenET) Data Program (Ms. Cortez Masto), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute and an amendment to the title.

S. 1254, a bill to designate and expand the wilderness areas in Olympic National Forest in the State of Washington, and to designate certain rivers in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park as wild and scenic rivers, and for other purposes (Mrs. Murray), with an amendment.

S. 1348, a bill to redesignate land within certain wilderness study areas in the State of Wyoming, and for other purposes (Mr. Barrasso), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 1634, a bill to provide for the designation of certain wilderness areas, recreation management areas, and conservation areas in the State of Colorado, and for other purposes (Mr. Bennet), with an amendment.

S. 1662, a bill to direct the Secretary of the Interior to convey to the Midvale Irrigation District the Pilot Butte Power Plant in the State of Wyoming, and for other purposes (Mr. Barrasso), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 1776, a bill to provide for the protection of and investment in certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes (Mr. Padilla), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 1889, a bill to provide for the recognition of certain Alaska Native communities and the settlement of certain claims under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, and for other purposes (Ms. Murkowski), with an amendment.

S. 1890, a bill to provide for the establishment of a grazing management program on Federal land in Malheur County, Oregon, and for other purposes (Mr. Wyden), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute and an amendment to the title.

S. 1955, a bill to amend the Central Utah Completion Act to authorize expenditures for the conduct of certain water conservation measures in the Great Salt Lake basin, and for other purposes (Mr. Lee), with an amendment.

S. 2247, a bill to reauthorize the Bureau of Reclamation to provide cost-shared funding to implement the endangered and threatened fish recovery programs for the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins (Mr. Hickenlooper), with an amendment.

S. 2581, a bill to extend the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 (Mr. Crapo), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 2615, a bill to amend the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to provide that Village Corporations shall not be required to convey land in trust to the State of Alaska for the establishment of Municipal Corporations, and for other purposes. (Ms. Murkowski).

S. 3033, a bill to withdraw certain Federal land in the Pecos Watershed area of the State of New Mexico from mineral entry, and for other purposes. (Mr. Heinrich).

S. 3036, a bill to require the Secretary of the Interior to convey to the State of Utah certain Federal land under the administrative jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management within the boundaries of Camp Williams, Utah, and for other purposes (Mr. Lee), with an amendment in the nature of a substitute.

S. 3044, a bill to redesignate the Mount Evans Wilderness as the “Mount Blue Sky Wilderness”, and for other purposes. (Mr. Hickenlooper).

S. 3045, a bill to provide for the transfer of administrative jurisdiction over certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes (Mr. Padilla), with an amendment.

S. 3046, a bill to make permanent the authority to collect Shasta-Trinity marina fees. (Mr. Padilla).

In addition, the Committee agreed to a committee resolution appointing members to the subcommittees for the 118thCongress.

A list of amendments considered today can be viewed here.