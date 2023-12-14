Expansion of virtual bail supports safer communities

CANADA, December 14 - The provincewide expansion of virtual bail is a significant step toward a more efficient justice system.

In collaboration with the Provincial Court, virtual bail hearings, including electronic document submissions for bail hearings by lawyers, have been successfully expanded and implemented throughout B.C. It is an important measure in the Safer Communities Action Plan.

“Expanding virtual bail hearings provincewide means more people can access court proceedings faster while staying in their communities, and close to the local services and supports they are connected to,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “By using available technology, we’re adapting to make our justice system more efficient and effective.”

Following a successful pilot in northern B.C. in 2021, centralized virtual bail hearings are now operational in the Interior, Vancouver Island, Vancouver Coastal and most recently, Fraser region.

With virtual bail hearings, judges, court staff and lawyers can appear in multiple jurisdictions on the same day without the need to travel. Implementation of technology and process changes across the province have resulted in a justice system that can also better adapt to extreme events like wildfires, flooding and pandemics.

Early benefits of virtual bail hearings include:

reducing displacement of accused people from their own communities and community supports;

reducing overnight remands in police cells;

reducing travel for sheriffs, prisoners and lawyers;

allowing trials in smaller locations to proceed without being interrupted by bail hearings;

reducing trial continuations; and

increasing access to duty counsel.

The Province is continuing to implement the Safer Communities Action Plan to keep those who commit repeat violent offences off streets and strengthen services to build safe, healthy communities.

Learn More:

For more information about the virtual bail initiative, visit: https://www.provincialcourt.bc.ca/downloads/Practice%20Directions/CRIM05.pdf

For information about Safer Communities Action Plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/27820