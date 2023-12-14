Submit Release
The Future of Health Care in Arkansas: Pushing Boundaries

Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will likely transform health care in the coming years, but is Arkansas well-positioned to adopt and adapt, and will some Arkansans be left behind? These were among the questions considered by leaders from across industries at a recent ACHI-hosted symposium in Fayetteville.

