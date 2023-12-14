SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Applied Materials, Inc. - AMAT

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Materials, Inc. (“Applied Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMAT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Applied Materials and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2023, Reuters published an article reporting that “[s]emiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials . . . is under U.S. criminal investigation for potentially evading export restrictions on China’s top chipmaker SMIC[.]” Citing “three people familiar with the matter”, the article reported that Applied Materials “is being probed by the Justice Department for sending equipment to SMIC via South Korea without export licenses.”

On this news, Applied Materials’ stock price fell $6.22 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $148.59 per share on November 17, 2023.

