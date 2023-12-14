Latest Generation of Industrial Processors Available Power the Newest Relio R1 Rugged Computers

Sealevel Systems announces the release of four Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers, the newest additions to the industry-leading Relio embedded computer line.

LIBERTY, SC USA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems announces the release of four Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers, the newest additions to the industry-leading Relio embedded computer line. With the latest generation of industrial processors available, and a modernized video interface, these Relio R1 Rugged computers offer versatile communication with I/O for RS-232, RS-485, CAN, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

“This new family of computers capitalizes on the success of our existing Relio computers and synchronous servers while providing the future-looking processing power and diverse I/O that customers expect from Sealevel. We launched the Relio line with the goal of advancing defense applications and industries with particularly extreme environments, like oil and gas. Now, we are seeing adoption across industrial automation and transportation as well. With the increased capabilities offered by these R1 Rugged Computers, we’re looking forward to increased support for our customers as they upgrade control systems and create new, more mobile, and portable solutions, too,” said Earle Foster, Sr VP of Sales for Sealevel.

Rugged Reliability

The new Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers have extremely rugged, anodized aluminum enclosures combined with intentional thermal management for unmitigated performance under environmental extremes. The fanless, solid-state designs, combined with locking SeaLATCH USB connectors, ensure shock and vibration tolerance as well as long-term reliability. The systems achieve up to a -40°C to 71°C wide operating temperature range and outperform military standards for shock and vibration.

Configurable I/O & Future-Proof Architecture

Versatile communication comes standard with the R1 Rugged computers, including CAN, Wi-Fi, and RS-232/RS-485, and Ethernet capability. With a robust and flexible I/O mix, these rugged industrial computers are capable of managing a variety of data inputs to interface with legacy systems and the most advanced peripherals. The embedded computers’ COM Express Type 6 architecture allows for technology migration to easily change, and upgrade, the CPU functionality without a complete system redesign or replacement.

Software Flexibility & Fast Deployment

The R1 Rugged computers are compatible with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 Pro, Linux RHEL 8 (or later), and Linux Ubuntu 21 (or later). The systems are also Windows 11 IoT-ready to provide maximum flexibility for evolving, customer-specific software applications. Sealevel’s SeaCOM and hardware driver is included to support system I/O. Serial application code samples assist with custom application development and complete support documentation expedites configuration.

Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers

The Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers start at $1,629 and are available from stock. For more information about Relio computers, as well as Sealevel’s custom engineering and manufacturing capabilities, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

