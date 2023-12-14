Submit Release
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Results And Announces A Special Cash Dividend Of $15 Per Share

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2024, ended November 26, 2023.

For the first quarter the Company reported net sales of $56.72 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent from $53.44 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended November 20, 2022.

Net sales were benefited by approximately one-half to one percent in the U.S. and worldwide from the shift of the fiscal calendar, as a result of the fifty-third week in fiscal year 2023.

The following comparable sales reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales for the twelve weeks ended November 26, 2023 were as follows:

    12 Weeks   12 Weeks  
        Adjusted*
  
  U.S. 2.0%     2.6%    
  Canada 6.4%     8.2%    
  Other International 11.2%     7.1%    
             
  Total Company 3.8%     3.9%    
             
  E-commerce 6.3%     6.1%    

*Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,589 million, $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $1,364 million, $3.07 per diluted share, last year. This year’s results included a tax benefit of $44 million, $0.10 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. Last year’s results included a charge of $93 million pre-tax, $0.15 per diluted share, primarily related to downsizing our charter shipping activities, and a tax benefit of $53 million, $0.12 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on Costco common stock of $15 per share, payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2023. The aggregate amount of the payment will be approximately $6.7 billion.

Costco currently operates 871 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, five in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 14, 2023, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
  Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
  David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
  Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COST-Earn

COST-Comp

  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)		  
     
    12 Weeks Ended
 		 
    November 26, 2023
 		  November 20, 2022
 		 
  REVENUE                
  Net sales $ 56,717     $ 53,437    
  Membership fees   1,082       1,000    
  Total revenue   57,799       54,437    
  OPERATING EXPENSES      
  Merchandise costs   50,457       47,769    
  Selling, general and administrative   5,358       4,917    
  Operating income   1,984       1,751    
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
  Interest expense   (38 )     (34 )  
  Interest income and other, net   160       53    
  INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,106       1,770    
  Provision for income taxes   517       406    
  NET INCOME $ 1,589     $ 1,364    
                   
  NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
  Basic $ 3.58     $ 3.07    
  Diluted $ 3.58     $ 3.07    
                   
  Shares used in calculation (000s):                
  Basic   443,827       443,837    
  Diluted   444,403       444,531    


  COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)
(unaudited)		  
     
  Subject to Reclassification        
    November 26, 2023
 		  September 3, 2023
 		 
  ASSETS                
  CURRENT ASSETS                
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,011     $ 13,700    
  Short-term investments   853       1,534    
  Receivables, net   2,542       2,285    
  Merchandise inventories   18,001       16,651    
  Other current assets   1,673       1,709    
  Total current assets   40,080       35,879    
  OTHER ASSETS      
  Property and equipment, net   27,168       26,684    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,672       2,713    
  Other long-term assets   3,803       3,718    
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,723     $ 68,994    
  LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
  CURRENT LIABILITIES                
  Accounts payable $ 20,357     $ 17,483    
  Accrued salaries and benefits   4,474       4,278    
  Accrued member rewards   2,207       2,150    
  Deferred membership fees   2,462       2,337    
  Current portion of long-term debt   1,080       1,081    
  Other current liabilities   6,188       6,254    
  Total current liabilities   36,768       33,583    
  OTHER LIABILITIES                
  Long-term debt, excluding current portion   5,866       5,377    
  Long-term operating lease liabilities   2,401       2,426    
  Other long-term liabilities   2,541       2,550    
  TOTAL LIABILITIES   47,576       43,936    
  COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
  EQUITY                
  Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
  Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,787,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding   2       2    
  Additional paid-in capital   7,489       7,340    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,843 )     (1,805 )  
  Retained earnings   20,499       19,521    
  TOTAL EQUITY   26,147       25,058    
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 73,723     $ 68,994    



  COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)		  
     
  Subject to Reclassification    
    12 Weeks Ended
 		 
    November 26, 2023
 		  November 20, 2022
 		 
  CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
  Net income $ 1,589     $ 1,364    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
  Depreciation and amortization   501       447    
  Non-cash lease expense   74       111    
  Stock-based compensation   444       402    
  Impairment of assets and other non-cash operating activities, net   43       121    
  Changes in working capital   2,000       165    
  Net cash provided by operating activities   4,651       2,610    
  CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
  Purchases of short-term investments   (200 )     (253 )  
  Maturities and sales of short-term investments   878       274    
  Additions to property and equipment   (1,040 )     (1,057 )  
  Other investing activities, net   (4 )     (21 )  
  Net cash used in investing activities   (366 )     (1,057 )  
  CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
  Repayments of short-term borrowings   (173 )     (77 )  
  Proceeds from short-term borrowings   144       29    
  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   498          
  Tax withholdings on stock-based awards   (292 )     (301 )  
  Repurchases of common stock   (162 )     (141 )  
  Cash dividend payments   (905 )     (400 )  
  Financing lease payments   (82 )     (60 )  
  Other financing activities, net   (2 )     87    
  Net cash used in financing activities   (974 )     (863 )  
  EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS         (37 )  
  Net change in cash and cash equivalents   3,311       653    
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR   13,700       10,203    
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF YEAR $ 17,011     $ 10,856    

