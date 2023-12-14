Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

Submit Release
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) yesterday declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.29 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.218 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock.

The dividends declared will be payable on March 8, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for twenty consecutive years.

The Company expects to release earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, March 7, 2024 and to host an earnings discussion via webcast on Friday, March 8, 2024. Participation details will be posted on the Events page of the Company’s website approximately one week prior to the call.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:
Leslie A. Garber
Director of Investor Relations
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
InvestorRelations@oildri.com
(312) 321-1515


