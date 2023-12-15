Duncan Park Clubhouse Renovation Takes Center Stage in Natchez Renewal

A $50,000 Matching Grant Challenge to help raise funds for the Duncan Park Clubhouse. The fundraiser is being organized through the Natchez Adams County Community Alliance.

A view of the Clubhouse at Duncan Park. The city open bids on the restoration project in January 2024 and construction will begin later in the year to fully renovate the historic façade of the structure as well as upgrade the reception area, offices, and more.

An aerial view showing the Duncan Park Clubhouse in an undated file photo.

The official seal of the Historic City of Natchez