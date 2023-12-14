Association Warns ‘Stunning’ Consumers-Business Impacts by DOE Energy Regulatory Stance for HUD Code Manufactured Homes

"Stunning and Unworkable" said Manufactured Housing Association about DOEs "Extreme" Energy Enforcement Regulations. Would Destroy Affordable Manufactured Homes Per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Added Info With Exclusive I

NAHB Priced Out 2023 Formula-HUD-Code Vs DOE Manufactured Home Proposed Energy Regs Scholastica "Gay" Cororaton National Association Realtors (NAR). Bobby Campbell (SKY) Champion Home Builders - MHProNews/MHLivingNews. Note: Image can be expanded. Click-Follow Prompts.