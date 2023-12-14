Psoriasis Market Size, Trends, Industry Report 2023-2033

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The psoriasis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.09% during 2023-2033. The psoriasis market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the psoriasis market.

Psoriasis Market Trends:

Psoriasis refers to a chronic, immune-mediated disease in which skin cells build up and develop scales and itchy, dry patches. The psoriasis market has experienced significant growth in recent years. This expansion is attributed to various pivotal factors that continue to shape the landscape of psoriasis treatment. A major catalyst propelling market growth is the increasing prevalence of psoriasis. This condition affects a substantial number of individuals worldwide each year, resulting in a significant patient population in need of effective medications. Continuous research endeavors have yielded a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms of psoriasis, leading to the development of advanced therapies. These advancements offer patients enhanced medication options and improved outcomes. The introduction of biological drugs and targeted therapies has brought about a revolution in psoriasis treatment. Medical interventions such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors demonstrate higher efficacy and fewer side effects compared to traditional drugs like topical steroids. Greater awareness about psoriasis and its impact on an individual's quality of life has encouraged more people to seek medications. This heightened awareness has reduced the stigma associated with the condition and promoted early intervention.

Many governments and insurance providers now offer favorable reimbursement policies for psoriasis medications, making them easily accessible to patients who may face financial constraints related to diagnosis and treatment. Technological innovations, including telemedicine and digital health platforms, have improved patient access to dermatologists and streamlined disease monitoring. The psoriasis market is expanding rapidly in emerging economies where healthcare infrastructure is growing, granting more patients access to advanced medicines. A robust pipeline of novel psoriasis medications is fueling optimism in the market. New drugs and therapies with different mechanisms of action are at various stages of development, promising improved options for patients and healthcare providers. Collectively, these efforts and factors are poised to drive the growth of the psoriasis market in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the psoriasis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the psoriasis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the psoriasis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Ortho Dermatologics

AstraZeneca/Bausch Health Companies/Kyowa Kirin/LEO Pharma

Almirall/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

