PM’s trip to help bolster ASEAN-Japan, Việt Nam-Japan relations: diplomat

VIETNAM, December 14 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and to have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18 will contribute to the success of the event and to promoting Viet Nam-Japan relations within the framework of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a diplomat.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of PM Chính’s trip, which will be made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu said that the summit, to be held after ASEAN and Japan established their comprehensive strategic partnership in September, will be a good opportunity for high-ranking leaders of ASEAN countries and Japan to review cooperation achievements, and set out orientations for developing relations in the new period, matching the new relationship framework.

This is also an opportunity for both sides to become more aware of the significance and importance of their relations, thus improving the quality and effectiveness of their cooperation in the future, Hieu said, adding that Viet Nam is an active and proactive member in ASEAN, and it always supports the strong development and closer connection of ASEAN-Japan relations.

As an active member of ASEAN, Việt Nam is always active and proactive in promoting the consolidation and enhancement of the ASEAN-Japan relations, contributing to deepening the relationship and developing it in an effective, substantive, and mutually beneficial manner.

When Japan proposed organising the Commemorative Summit and establish the ASEAN-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023, Việt Nam immediately supported it, and actively and promptly contributed to concretising these proposals, and ensuring the roadmap set out by ASEAN and Japan at the beginning of this year, stated Hiệu.

The ambassador went on to say that one of Việt Nam's most outstanding contributions to promoting the ASEAN-Japan relations is that it successfully assumed the role of the coordinator of the ASEAN-Japan relations in the 2018-2021 period, with unprecedented challenges and difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Việt Nam implemented coordination work creatively, suitable to the context of the situation and cooperation needs, bringing practical benefits to both sides, especially reflected through Japan's contribution of US$50 million in support of the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) announced in 2020 when Việt Nam assumed the role of the ASEAN Chair.

The upgrade of the Việt Nam-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world will not only promote bilateral ties in the coming time but also actively contribute to enhancing the ASEAN-Japan relations, bringing tangible benefits to the people of Japan, Việt Nam and ASEAN.

The Government leader’s visit will continue to create a strong driving force for further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economics, trade, investment, and labour, and developing the bilateral ties in a deeper and more substantive manner, so as to bring practical benefits to the two peoples, the diplomat said. — VNS