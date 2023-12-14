USD 1838.6 Billion, System Integration Market Reach by 2031 | Top Players - Infosys, INTECH, Burrow Global, IBM

System Integration Market Size

Rapid advancements in AI and IoT and the rise in investment by various companies in system integration solutions positively impacted the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the system integration market was valued at $351.76 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1838.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud computing and rapid growth of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is boosting the growth of the global system integration market. In addition, demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes is positively impacts growth of the system integration market. However, lack of awareness among the customers and enterprise budgetary constraints is hampering the system integration market growth. On the contrary, technological advances such as the integration of edge computing, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the system integration market forecast.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global system integration market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on service type, the infrastructure integration segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The data integration segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest system integration market share as large enterprises are adopting system integration to connect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

Region-wise, the system integration market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud-native countries like Japan.

Based on industry, the BFSI segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fifth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

Cloud computing adoption has been increasing rapidly, as cloud-specific spending is growing at more than six times the rate of general IT spending through 2022, which is the growing market trend. In addition, cloud providers are offering strong native optimization capabilities to help organizations select the most cost-effective architecture that can deliver the required performance, which notably contributes toward the growth of the system integration industry.

Furthermore, several market players are acquiring small cloud provides to boost cloud adoption. For instance, in June 2020, IBM Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Spanugo, a U.S.-based provider of cloud cybersecurity posture management solutions. To further meet the security demands of its clients in highly regulated industries, IBM integrated Spanugo software into its public cloud. This acquisition of Spanugo software helped accelerate the availability of a security control center that will enable IBM clients to define compliance profiles, manage controls, and, in continuous real-time, monitor compliance across their organizations.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global system integration market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

• Lockdowns resulted in increased system integration among businesses and companies because it has offered several opportunities to digitize and expand the business across regions by adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT.

• With the considerable control achieved over the pandemic, various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive, are expected to witness rising investments as system integration solutions grow in prominence across different business functions.

• The market is further expected to grow exponentially with the rise in internet penetration and surge in investment in the sector.

The key players that operate in the system integration market analysis are Accenture, Capgemni SE, Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu, Cognizant, Delloite, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Oracle Software, HCL Technology, Tesco Controls, Burrow Global, INTECH, Crystalloids Inc, and Mangrovia Blockchain Solutions. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the system integration industry.

