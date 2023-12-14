House Bill 1743 Printer's Number 2112
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school directors, further providing for school director training programs.
