Medicaid Unwound: Disenrolled Deserve an Epilogue

Arkansas is the second state, after Idaho, to complete the process of redetermining eligibility for Medicaid enrollees whose coverage was extended during the COVID-19 public health emergency. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson look at the state’s Medicaid “unwinding” in an article published in Health Affairs.

Thompson and Wilson discuss the impact on enrollment in Arkansas’s Medicaid program, early evidence of transitions to other coverage, and the need for a comprehensive assessment across states to learn what strategies worked best and whether certain populations were at greater risk for disenrollment.

