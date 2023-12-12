Sailors Enhance Medical Expeditionary Training with New Program

The program was developed by Lt. Bailey Martin, a nurse corps officer, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jacob Storey to provide an evolving operational training platform that supplements Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Hospital Corpsman Basic Skills (HMSB) programs.

The program focuses on ensuring Sailors not currently attached to an operational platform become comfortable with high-fidelity knowledge and skills while maintaining a “fight tonight” posture. The training is conducted within classrooms, simulation labs or outdoors under simulated wartime conditions with the use of sound, lighting, and the use of mannequins and live actors.

Starting in August 2023, NMRTC Charleston implemented monthly topics, which build upon the previous month to ensure Sailors receive well-rounded knowledge regarding large-scale scenarios. In the first module, Sailors are trained in basic aseptic techniques, focusing on the proper preparation and maintenance of a sterile field. In the second module, the topics included triage and mass casualty, where Sailors gained an understanding of common triage tags along with the different levels of triage available. In the third module, known as the Triage Scenario, involves Sailors working in small teams to categorize live actors into the correct triage category. Lastly, in the fourth module, intravenous protocols, teach Sailors how to best locate viable insertion sites, properly initiate the intravenous line, and correctly discontinue the line. Within a 10-week period, a total of 198 Sailors received training in these modules.

Within the next year, the program will focus on other pertinent operational topics, such as low-light intravenous protocols, force protection protocols, suture and staple training, operational medication challenges, burns/blast/blunt/penetration wound care, low-light casualty simulation, operational litters, nine line and MIST reports, nine line and litters, and shipboard emergencies.

Each training module has been developed with high focus on Navy Medicine and fleet training priorities. The goal is to fill the gap between capabilities of NMRTCs with expeditionary medical facilities and other operational platforms.

Future initiatives of the FROST program will strive to incorporate joint medical training between all services. The goal ultimately is to build a strong medical force ready to exercise best joint efforts alongside the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Army for worldwide deployment.

