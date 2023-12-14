Maven Collective Clinches Dual Accolades as Canada's Premier Digital Strategy and Branding Agency, Crowned by Clutch

Clutch Recognizes Maven Collective Marketing as Top Digital Strategy Firm in Canada Badge Clutch Top Digital Strategy Firm in Canada Badge

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a trail blazing B2B SaaS Microsoft Partner Marketing agency, was awarded Canada's Top Digital Strategy Firm and Top Branding Agency as bestowed by Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform headquartered in Washington, D.C. This dual recognition underscores Maven Collective Marketing's mastery in delivering personalized marketing solutions with a global impact.

Erica Hakonson, Maven Collective Marketing’s visionary CEO, said, “Clutch's recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to the craft of digital strategy and branding excellence. Our innovative approach and deep client understanding have been pivotal in shaping impactful marketing strategies."

Internationally acclaimed for their digital marketing acumen, Maven Collective Marketing excels in PPC, content marketing, SEO, email marketing, SEM, and creating compelling branding strategies. The agency's proficiency in these domains has garnered them prestigious accolades, including the silver w3, gold Davey, and platinum AVA Awards.

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Maven Collective Marketing, named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and ranked among the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, specializes in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. As pioneers in Microsoft Partner Marketing, Maven Collective offers exclusive services such as Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, and innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages.