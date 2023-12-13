TDCI Shares Tips on How to: File Insurance Claims, Hire Contractors, and Ensure Home Safety as Part of Tornado Recovery

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) is sharing important insurance and recovery information with Middle Tennessee residents who sustained damages from tornadoes that swept across the state on Dec. 9, 2023.

As part of TDCI’s efforts to assist consumers, TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence has requested that all insurance carriers give affected consumers a 60-day grace period where insurance policies cannot be cancelled because of nonpayment of premiums, in addition to one early or replacement refill for medication per prescription, among other details in a new insurance bulletin. The bulletin can be found here.

“On behalf of the entire TDCI team, I want to express our prayers and support for the families and loved ones of all of those who lost their lives, homes, and property during this tragedy. I also want to share our support for the bravery and dedication of the first responders who ran toward danger in order to help their communities,” said Lawrence. “In recent years, devastating storms like the one we experienced on Saturday have tested our resilience and strength, but I believe that Tennessee will emerge stronger and closer to one another as we rebuild and recover.”

In the storms’ aftermath, TDCI urges all Tennesseans to file their claims as soon as possible, contact their insurance companies about their damages, and document any damages by taking photographs or videos. Consumers who feel that they have been unfairly denied a claim by an insurance company should file a complaint with TDCI.

“I advise consumers who are filing claims after the storms to pay close attention to their policies’ coverage,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “Filing a complaint is always an option for consumers who may feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied, or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies.”

To aid in rebuilding efforts, TDCI is providing tips to aid consumers when filing their insurance claims, home safety, and selecting contractors.

What Will an Insurance Company Cover?

Damage caused by wind, wind-driven rain, trees, or other falling objects are all covered under most standard homeowners’ policies. Check your policy and call your insurance agent or company if you need clarification or have specific questions.

What Will an Insurance Company Not Cover?

The following events are typically not covered by the standard homeowners insurance policy: Interior water damage from a storm, when there is no damage to the roof or walls of your home; damage as the result of a flood; removal of fallen trees (if the trees do not land on and damage your home); food spoilage due to a power outage; and water damage from backed-up drains or sewers. Some insurers offer endorsements (or, additional protection that may be purchased) for certain coverages not covered under the standard homeowner policy. Check with your agent or company to determine your needs.

Home Safety

During power outages, many people may rely on portable fuel-powered generators which are often sources of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when natural fuels burn incompletely. Breathing high levels of carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness or even death.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Tennesseans to never use a gas generator inside a home, garage, carport basement, crawlspace or outside near a window, door or vent. A generator should only be used outdoors and at least 15 feet away from buildings. It is also extremely dangerous to use a gas or kerosene heater inside a home or other building.

Hiring a Contractor

A contractor’s license is required when the total cost of a project is more than $25,000.

For work less than $25,000, check with your local government’s building codes office to confirm whether a contractor needs a state license or local license to perform home improvement, electrical, plumbing or HVAC work, as well as their permit requirements for inspections.

Before selecting a professional, ensure they are properly licensed for the project by visiting verify.tn.gov.

Get several bids and check references before committing to a contractor.

Be wary of contractors selling repairs door-to-door, especially when they ask to receive payment upfront or offer deep discounts.

Generally, do not pay more than 1/3 of the cost upfront and make sure you have the terms of payment in writing.

If you are dealing with a company or person who promises to remove debris from your property, ask them to list the services they will provide in writing. Ensure that your contract provides for you to make an inspection and approve the work before making the final payment.

State home improvement law prohibits contractors from asking for a down-payment of more than 1/3 of the total contract.

