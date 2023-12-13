Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,199 in the last 365 days.

The Latest Round in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Crisis Group’s Perspective on Events in Gaza and the Region

In our second event about the Gaza War, Crisis Group experts from our MENA Program will discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza and their repercussions for the region.

Panellists:
Joost Hiltermann | Program Director, Middle East and North Africa
Tahani Mustafa | Senior Analyst, Palestine
Mairav Zonszein | Senior Analyst, Israel

Moderator: 
Dina Esfandiary | Senior Advisor, Middle East and North Africa

The panel discussion will be held in English with live interpretation in Arabic and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Click here to register. 

You just read:

The Latest Round in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Crisis Group’s Perspective on Events in Gaza and the Region

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more