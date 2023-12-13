The Latest Round in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Crisis Group’s Perspective on Events in Gaza and the Region
In our second event about the Gaza War, Crisis Group experts from our MENA Program will discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza and their repercussions for the region.
Panellists:
Joost Hiltermann | Program Director, Middle East and North Africa
Tahani Mustafa | Senior Analyst, Palestine
Mairav Zonszein | Senior Analyst, Israel
Moderator:
Dina Esfandiary | Senior Advisor, Middle East and North Africa
The panel discussion will be held in English with live interpretation in Arabic and will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Click here to register.