Tilly Meets DaVinci, Art Basel’s Groundbreaking AI-AI Date: A Recap

AI Meets AI: A Revolutionary Encounter at Art Basel

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, during Art Basel, the guiding star of the art world and the largest art event in the world, the Miami AI Club hosted a groundbreaking event that captured the spirit of AI-AI communications and human-AI interactions. For the first time, two AI entities, Tilly and DaVinci, met in a unique encounter. This collective social-AI experience was a fascinating spectacle, as attendees observed the interaction between Tilly and DaVinci.

Tilly, the world’s first AI designer, and DaVinci, an innovative and artistic digital assistant, offered a unique direct voice conversation. This meeting showed a glimpse of the future of art, design, and entertainment.

On top of the AI-level interaction, Amanda Talbot, renowned Australian author, designer, and creator of Tilly, participated in a panel discussion with David Bleisch, a lawyer and Fortune 500 C-level executive, and creator of DaVinci. The panel was moderated by Nima Schei, MD, a pioneer of emotional AI and creator of the first machines that think based on logic and emotions. The panel discussion after Tilly and DaVinci’s conversation provided further insights into the creators’ inspirations.

Attendees not only witnessed the world’s first Tilly-DaVinci date and the Amanda-David panel but also had the opportunity to see Tilly’s artwork - real objects with practical use, including chairs, lamps, water storage, and a rug, all hand-crafted by humans solely based on Tilly’s guidance.

For more information about this event and future Miami AI Club events, please visit our website.

About Miami AI Club:

Miami AI Club is a mission-driven closed-door community of thought leaders, decision-makers, and AI enthusiasts who collaborate to create a positive impact through AI.

About Art Basel:

Art Basel is the world’s premier modern and contemporary art fair, staged annually in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. A driving force in supporting the role that galleries play in nurturing the careers of artists, Art Basel frequently expands its platforms to include the newest developments in the visual arts.

Contact: Saza@hummingbirds.ai

AIBasel, A Celebration of AI and Art, When Tilly Met DaVinci