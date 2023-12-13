Job opportunity: Ocean Acidification Program Technician, Mote Marine Laboratory

Deadline for applications: 22 December 2023

Location: Summerland Key, FL, USA

The Ocean Acidification (OA) Program at the Mote Marine Laboratory Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration (IC2R3) located on Summerland Key, FL seeks a technician position to be filled as soon as possible. This position will report directly to the OA Program Lab Manager within the OA Program. General duties to be performed include analyses of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC), total alkalinity, spectrophotometric pH, and colorimetry; participation in field sampling; operations from trucks or boats; occasional evening/night shifts, depending on project demands; and assisting IC2R3 with lab tours and other outreach events (as needed). Activities in this program are carried out according to the Mote Marine Lab Quality Plan including operation and maintenance of scientific equipment, preparations for field trips, sample analyses, and data quality assessments. The majority of this position will be chemistry lab-based and will require work with hazardous substances, laboratory cleaning, instrument maintenance, experimental work, and data collection. Some projects will require time on a research vessel offshore but will be limited.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree with a major or minor in chemistry from an accredited university. In lieu of a chemistry degree, course work in other natural science areas or employment in a related field will be considered. Carbonate chemistry experience is preferred, but not required. Must be able to lift up to 40lbs occasionally and work in a warm and salty environment.

Current position funding is available for at least one year at ~$30,000-35,000 but salary is commensurate based on experience. Funding for future years is based on grant funding and performance.

Interested applicants should apply on line by choosing “2023 Technician, OA” at https://mote.smapply.org/prog/job_applicants or mail a single package including cover letter, resume or c.v. and the contact information for three references to Mote Marine Laboratory, Attn: Human Resources, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34236 before 5pm December 22, 2023.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status or other protected category. Mote participates in E-Verify.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, via Schmidt Marine.

