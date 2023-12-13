Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,188 in the last 365 days.

Multi-proxy record of the mid-Maastrichtian event in the European Chalk Sea: paleoceanographic implications

Multi-proxy record of the mid-Maastrichtian event in the European Chalk Sea: paleoceanographic implications

Published 13 December 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: Baltic, chemistry, field, paleo, sediment

The Cretaceous provides us with an excellent case history of ocean-climate-biota system perturbations. Such perturbations occurred several times during the Cretaceous, such as oceanic anoxic events and the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, which have been the subject of an abundant literature. Other perturbations, such as the mid-Maastrichtian Event (MME) remain poorly understood. The MME was associated with global sea-level rise, changes in climate and deep-water circulation that were accompanied by biotic extinctions including “true” inoceramids and the demise of the Caribbean-Tethyan rudist reef ecosystems. So far, the context and causes behind the MME remain poorly studied. We conducted high-resolution integrated biotic, petrological and geochemical studies in order to fill this knowledge gap. We studied, in particular, carbonate Nd and Os isotopes, whole-rock Hg, C and N content, C and N isotopes in organic matter, SCAS isotopes, along with C and O isotopes from foraminifera from the European Chalk Sea: the Polanówka UW-1 core from Poland and the Stevns-1 core from Denmark. Our data showed that sea-level rise of ∼50-100 m lasted around ∼2 Ma and co-occurred with anomalously high mercury concentration. Along with previously published data, our results strongly suggest that the MME was driven by intense volcanic–tectonic activity, likely related to the production of vast oceanic plateaus (LIP, Large Igneous Province). The collapse of reef ecosystems could have been the consequence of LIP-related environmental stress factors, including climate warming, presumably caused by emission of greenhouse gases, modification of the oceanic circulation, oceanic acidification and/or toxic metal input. The disappearance of the foraminifer Stensioeina lineage on the European shelf was likely caused by the collapse of primary production triggered by sea-level rise and limited amount of nutrient input. Nd isotopes and foraminiferal assemblages attest for changes in sea-water circulation in the European Shelf and the increasing contribution of North Atlantic water masses.

Dubicka Z., Wierny W., Bojanowski M. J., Rakociński M., Walaszczyk I. & Thibault N., in press. Multi-proxy record of the mid-Maastrichtian event in the European Chalk Sea: paleoceanographic implications. Gondwana Research. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Multi-proxy record of the mid-Maastrichtian event in the European Chalk Sea: paleoceanographic implications

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more