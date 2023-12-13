Attorney General Bonta Files Amicus Brief in Support of Ruling Invalidating Arkansas’ Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today led 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, urging the court to affirm a district court ruling granting a permanent injunction against an Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Plaintiffs in Brandt et al. v. Griffin are suing to block Arkansas’ Act 626, which prohibits transgender youth from accessing to medical treatment such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria. Attorney General Bonta previously filed an amicus brief supporting the court’s initial ruling granting a preliminary injunction against Act 626. In today’s amicus brief, the coalition argues that Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care violates equal protection and stresses the importance of gender-affirming care for the health and well-being of transgender youth.

“Access to medical care is crucial to the well-being of communities across our nation, particularly marginalized communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Arkansas’ law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth poses a serious threat to their physical, psychological, and emotional health. As we continue to ensure equal, uninterrupted care for youth suffering from gender dysphoria, we ask the court to reaffirm the district court’s decision invalidating Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to stand up against any form of injustice that violates the rights of transgender individuals across the nation.”

On April 6, 2021, the Arkansas General Assembly passed Act 626, which bans healthcare providers from providing gender-affirming treatment to transgender teenagers and even providing referrals for such treatment. Under the law, healthcare providers who failed to comply could lose their professional license and be at risk of professional discipline. On July 21, 2021, a district court granted a motion for a preliminary injunction blocking the law, and in August, the court enjoined the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office from enforcing any provision of the Act during litigation of the case. Following affirmance of the preliminary injunction, the district court proceeded to hold a bench trial on the merits, where plaintiffs prevailed again when the district court permanently enjoined Arkansas’ law. Nevertheless, Arkansas’ officials appealed the court’s final decision. Today’s brief supports the plaintiffs in that appeal, defending the district court’s previous decision invalidating the law.

Many transgender teens suffer from gender dysphoria, which results from the incongruence between their gender identity and sex assigned at birth. Gender dysphoria has been found to cause severe distress and anxiety, depression, fatigue, decreased social functioning, substance misuse, and a poorer quality of life. Among transgender people, suicide attempts are nine times more common than in the overall U.S. population. Those risks are even higher among transgender youth.

In their amicus brief today, the coalition supported the plaintiffs' defense of the prior court order blocking the enforcement of the Act, arguing that the law:

Significantly harms the health and lives of transgender people by denying them medically necessary care that protects their physical, emotional, and psychological health.

Is discriminatory and violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution by banning medical treatment for transgender youth based on their sex and on their gender identity.

Fails to recognize how inclusive laws and policies — such as those in California — have benefited transgender individuals.

Does not withstand heightened scrutiny because a complete ban on medically necessary healthcare is not substantially related to Arkansas’ asserted interests.

In filing today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta was joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

