Community Arts Grant applications due December 18 by 9 a.m.

The Community Arts Grant program (CAG) is overseen by the Cultural Arts Commission and is funded through transient guest tax (TGT) revenue (tax paid by hotel guests). The CAG Program aligns with the City Strategic Plan, particularly the Unmistakable Identity outcome area and the following commitment areas: Community Engagement, Equity and Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability.

There are two grant categories: Mini Grants and Community Arts Grants. Applicants may apply for either a Mini Grant or a Community Arts Grant; but not both in the same year.

Community Arts Mini Grants will provide up to five grants of up to $500 each to help support artists with start-up costs for equipment specifically aligned with their art practice.

Community Arts Grants awards will range between $500 to $10,000 per project.

The deadline for submitting the final application is 9 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023. Late and incomplete applications will not be considered; modifications are not allowed after the deadline passes.

The online application form is here. Please review the complete Community Arts Grant Application Guidelines here.

Contact: Porter Arneill, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director for Arts and Culture, parneill@lawrenceks.org | 785-832-3449