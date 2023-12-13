Scholars and youths play key role in promoting Việt Nam-China friendship

VIETNAM, December 13 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng hailed the positive and important contributions of Việt Nam and China’s people, including scholars and youths, in promoting the two countries’ friendship.

General Secretary Trọng and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping attended the meeting with nearly 400 friendship scholars and youths of the two countries in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Representatives of the scholars and young generations affirmed that they will do their best to contribute to fostering the two countries’ friendship.

Party chief Trọng believed and hoped that the scholars and youth of the two countries will continue to actively contribute to the common efforts of building strong, stable, long-term and effective Việt Nam-China relations.

Emphasising that the Việt Nam-China's friendship lies in people, future lies in youth, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping affirmed that the people-to-people exchanges, including cultural exchanges and locality-to-locality exchanges, will contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

He expressed his hope that young people of the two countries will be the inheritors of the friendship, and make contributions to strengthening cooperation beneficial to the development of the two countries.

Scholars and the young generation are pioneers in fostering the two countries’ ties for the progress of humanity, and jointly contribute to the continuing development and long-term stability of an open, inclusive, harmonious, prosperous and developed Asia-Pacific region, he said.

The same day Phan Thị Thanh Tâm, spouse of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng, and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, engaged in an exchange programme with students of the Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU).

Peng said she was impressed by Vietnamese students’ Chinese proficiency, and praised them for being diligent and intelligent and for their good understanding of China.

She said learning Chinese helps Vietnamese students understand more about the land, people and culture of China, and Chinese students studying Vietnamese will also have the opportunity to learn more about Vietnamese culture.

Emphasising that young people and talents play an important role in building the nation's future, Peng said she hopes that Vietnamese and Chinese students will increase exchanges and that the number of Vietnamese students studying in China will keep rising.

Peng said she believes that exchange activities between the VNU and its Chinese partners are a good method to achieve this, and she hopes that the Vietnamese university will maintain such activities.

General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse left Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon, concluding his State visit to Việt Nam. — VNS

