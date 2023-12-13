EU enterprises interested in Đà Nẵng's investment climate: Ambassador

VIETNAM, December 13 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Enterprises from the EU are very interested in the investment environment of Đà Nẵng and wish to cooperate with the central city in the fields of education and training, green energy, and environmental protection, said Ambassador and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier on Wednesday.

At a meeting with Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh, the EU official said that the EU is now a major partner of Việt Nam in various fields, ranking third in trade. In addition, it has signed many comprehensive cooperation agreements with Việt Nam in such fields as climate response, security, and defence.

He emphasised that in the coming time, the EU wishes to support Việt Nam in realising the goal of building a peaceful country and an open economy with financial, social and environmental sustainability.

With Đà Nẵng, EU businesses want to cooperate in education and training, scientific research, and innovation, he noted.

Minh said that the city now focuses on developing five key areas including tourism and high-quality services associated with resort real estate; seaport and aviation associated with logistics services; high-tech industry associated with creative city building and startups; information technology, electronics, and telecommunications associated with the digital economy; and high-tech agriculture and fishery.

He hoped that Ambassador Julien Guerrier will introduce and coordinate with concerned parties to bring business delegations to Đà Nẵng to learn about the investment environment and cooperation opportunities here.

In 2023, Đà Nẵng's exports to the EU are estimated to reach US$290 million while its imports at $138 million.

In the 2020-23 period, agencies and non-governmental organisations from EU member countries committed more than VNĐ26 billion (US$1.07 million) to 37 programmes and projects in Đà Nẵng. — VNS