Cytellix® and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Combined GRC and XDR Solutions to the Public Sector

Partnership Provides Government Agencies With Access to Revolutionary SaaS Platform That Integrates GRC and XDR Solutions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytellix®, the leader in converged Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cytellix’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and leverage its strong reputation to make Cytellix’s solutions available to the Public Sector,” said Brian Berger, President of Cytellix. “The Cytellix solution is already at work in several Government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to support CMMC compliance. However, this partnership enables us to expand access to the Cytellix platform even more within the Public Sector market.”

Tailored to meet the needs of State, Local and Federal Government agencies – including the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) – the Cytellix platform is a patented AI-enabled, easy-to-use and versatile tool that enables agencies to achieve a higher level of risk and threat management. The integration of GRC and XDR provides a comprehensive view of an organization's cybersecurity posture. This is vital for organizations required to comply with new regulatory mandates such as CMMC, as well as those specified in upcoming DoD Government contracts, which will be enforced as early as Q1, 2025.

“Carahsoft is pleased to add Cytellix’s solutions to our Cybersecurity Portfolio,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio Executive at Carahsoft. “The Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform equips Public Sector agencies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations with a holistic view of their cybersecurity risks, enabling proactive vulnerability management and a significant reduction in cyber-attacks. We look forward to working with Cytellix and our reseller partners to deliver vital tools to the Public Sector and DIB as they face an ever-increasing number of cyber threats.”

The Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform (CCWP™) stands out as a unique offering where GRC and XDR seamlessly come together, providing an integrated solution to effectively reduce cyber risk.

Cytellix’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 445-5688 or Cytellix@carahsoft.com. To learn more about Cytellix, or to schedule a demo, visit cytellix.com.

About Cytellix

The patented and award-winning Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform is the ONLY place where GRC and XDR are delivered as a single integrated solution that is purpose-built for scale and low impact on customers. Our significant investments in automation and AI/ML reduce customers’ cybersecurity overhead, management, and remediation requirements by delivering correlated intelligence in real-time that provides a single source of truth for their cybersecurity posture. Cytellix translates this output into real-time actionable response efforts based on the greatest risks to the business. We deliver flexible delivery models to enable an affordable total cost of ownership for this comprehensive cybersecurity solution. www.cytellix.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

