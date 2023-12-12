Statement by Minister Gilles Arsenault on Acadian Remembrance Day

CANADA, December 12 - Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs issued the following statement on Acadian Remembrance Day:

“Today on Acadian Remembrance Day, we honour the lost lives of Acadians who were displaced in the 18th century.

In 1758 and 1759, over 3,000 Acadians were deported from Isle Saint-Jean (Prince Edward Island). They were forced to leave their village, abandon their properties and placed on boats going to British colonies or France.

The ship Duke William sank on December 13, 1758 and more than 350 Acadians drowned. That year, a total of three shipwrecks took the lives of almost 1,000 Acadians. These tragic events, known as the Great Deportation, changed the lives of Acadian families forever.

Acadian Remembrance Day is an opportunity for us to remember and commemorate the lost lives of Acadians. Through their perseverance, some returned home and survived other hardships. This dark history shows the strength and resilience of Acadians. We are proud of the Acadian heritage and culture.

The Acadian and Francophone community brings diversity to the Island through their traditions, music and language. We will continue to support and work with them.

As Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, I encourage all Islanders to learn more about the Great Deportation.”