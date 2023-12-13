Submit Release
State Canvass Board Certifies Regular Local Election Results, Orders Automatic Recounts 

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvass Board met today in Santa Fe and unanimously certified the official results of the 2023 Regular Local Election. 

The State Canvass Board is composed of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (absent today), Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court C. Shannon Bacon. 

“Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide Regular Local Election,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Hearty thanks to all the election administrators and poll workers across New Mexico who conducted this election with the efficiency and integrity for which they’re known, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”  

The official, certified results for the 2023 Regular Local Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.

A total of 250,582 voters out of 1,219,760 eligible voters turned out for the 2023 Regular Local Election (20.54%). 

During today’s meeting, the Board signed the certificate of canvass that makes the results of the 2023 Regular Local Election official. The Board also ordered multiple automatic recounts – a list of the recounts is below.

Bernalillo County:

  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
    o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)
    Catron County:
  • Councilor At-Large, Village of Reserve
    Chaves County:
  • Councilor At-Large, Town of Lake Arthur
  • School Board Member At-Large, Dexter School District
    Cibola County:
  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner) ,Valencia Soil and Water Conservation Board
    o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)
    Colfax County:
  • Commision District 3, City of Ratón
  • Trustee At-Large, Town of Springer
  • Councilor At-Large, Village of Angel Fire
  • School Board Member At-Large, Ratón School District
    Curry County:
  • Mayor, Village of Grady
  • Councilor At-Large, Village of Grady
    Doña Ana County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Hatch Valley School District
  • School Board Member District 5, Las Cruces Public School District
    Guadalupe County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District
    o Mulit-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)
    Hidalgo County:
  • Councilor At-Large, City of Lordsburg
  • School Board Member At-Large, Lordsburg School District
    Lea County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Jal Municipal School District
    Lincoln County:
  • Trustee At-Large, Town of Carrizozo
  • School Board Member At-Large, Capitan School District
  • School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School District
    o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)
  • School Board Member At-Large, Hondo School Board
    Luna County:
  • Trustee, Village of Columbus
    Otero County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Cloudcroft School District
  • School Board Member At-Large, Tularosa School District
    Quay County:
  • Councilor At-Large, Village of Logan
  • School Board Member At-Large, San Jon School District
    Rio Arriba
  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation
    District
    Roosevelt County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Floyd School District
    Sandoval County:
  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
    o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)
    San Juan County:
  • School Board Member District 2, Central Consolidated Educational District
  • College Board Member District 5, San Juan College District
  • Capital Improvement Tax Question, Aztec Public School District
    San Miguel County:
  • Soil and Water Supervisor, Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District
    Sierra County:
  • City Commissioner, City of Truth or Consequences
  • Trustee, Village of Williamsburg
    Socorro County:
  • Councilor At-Large, City of Socorro
  • Trustee At-Large, Village of Magdalena
  • School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School Board
    o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)
  • School Board Member At-Large, Magdalena School District
  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
    o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)
    Taos County:
  • Councilor At-Large, Town of Taos
    Torrance County:
  • School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District
    o Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)
    Valencia County:
  • Councilor At-Large, City of Rio Communities
  • Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
    o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

