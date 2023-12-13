FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 November 2023

Contact:

Alex Curtas, Director of Communications

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-469-2783

alex.curtas@sos.nm.gov

State Canvass Board Certifies Regular Local Election Results, Orders Automatic Recounts

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvass Board met today in Santa Fe and unanimously certified the official results of the 2023 Regular Local Election.

The State Canvass Board is composed of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (absent today), Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court C. Shannon Bacon.

“Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide Regular Local Election,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Hearty thanks to all the election administrators and poll workers across New Mexico who conducted this election with the efficiency and integrity for which they’re known, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”

The official, certified results for the 2023 Regular Local Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.

A total of 250,582 voters out of 1,219,760 eligible voters turned out for the 2023 Regular Local Election (20.54%).

During today’s meeting, the Board signed the certificate of canvass that makes the results of the 2023 Regular Local Election official. The Board also ordered multiple automatic recounts – a list of the recounts is below.

Bernalillo County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Catron County:

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola) Catron County: Councilor At-Large, Village of Reserve

Chaves County:

Chaves County: Councilor At-Large, Town of Lake Arthur

School Board Member At-Large, Dexter School District

Cibola County:

Cibola County: Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner) ,Valencia Soil and Water Conservation Board

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Colfax County:

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola) Colfax County: Commision District 3, City of Ratón

Trustee At-Large, Town of Springer

Councilor At-Large, Village of Angel Fire

School Board Member At-Large, Ratón School District

Curry County:

Curry County: Mayor, Village of Grady

Councilor At-Large, Village of Grady

Doña Ana County:

Doña Ana County: School Board Member At-Large, Hatch Valley School District

School Board Member District 5, Las Cruces Public School District

Guadalupe County:

Guadalupe County: School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District

o Mulit-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)

Hidalgo County:

o Mulit-County (Guadalupe, Torrance) Hidalgo County: Councilor At-Large, City of Lordsburg

School Board Member At-Large, Lordsburg School District

Lea County:

Lea County: School Board Member At-Large, Jal Municipal School District

Lincoln County:

Lincoln County: Trustee At-Large, Town of Carrizozo

School Board Member At-Large, Capitan School District

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School District

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro) School Board Member At-Large, Hondo School Board

Page 2 of 3

Luna County:

Page 2 of 3 Luna County: Trustee, Village of Columbus

Otero County:

Otero County: School Board Member At-Large, Cloudcroft School District

School Board Member At-Large, Tularosa School District

Quay County:

Quay County: Councilor At-Large, Village of Logan

School Board Member At-Large, San Jon School District

Rio Arriba

Rio Arriba Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation

District

Roosevelt County:

District Roosevelt County: School Board Member At-Large, Floyd School District

Sandoval County:

Sandoval County: Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

San Juan County:

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola) San Juan County: School Board Member District 2, Central Consolidated Educational District

College Board Member District 5, San Juan College District

Capital Improvement Tax Question, Aztec Public School District

San Miguel County:

San Miguel County: Soil and Water Supervisor, Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District

Sierra County:

Sierra County: City Commissioner, City of Truth or Consequences

Trustee, Village of Williamsburg

Socorro County:

Socorro County: Councilor At-Large, City of Socorro

Trustee At-Large, Village of Magdalena

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School Board

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro) School Board Member At-Large, Magdalena School District

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Taos County:

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola) Taos County: Councilor At-Large, Town of Taos

Page 3 of 3

Torrance County:

Page 3 of 3 Torrance County: School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District

o Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)

Valencia County:

o Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance) Valencia County: Councilor At-Large, City of Rio Communities

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

###