DEC Training Promotes Use of Lake-Friendly Development Practices

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont boasts over 1,400 miles of lakeshore, and nearly half is developed in a way that impacts water quality and wildlife habitat. Ahead of construction season, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding a free online course on best practices to develop and manage shorelands.

The Natural Shoreland Erosion Control Certification (NSECC) course is a great training opportunity for engineers, landscapers, designers, contractors, consultants, and other site workers. The all-day training will cover lake ecology, permitting, native plants for landscaping, bioengineering, and other shoreland best practice concepts.

The online course will be held on Microsoft Teams on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Register to attend by January 25, 2024.

“Since 2016, we have offered 19 courses across the state, training over 700 people and fostering new partnerships,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Working together, we can ensure that shoreland work protects clean water, fish, and wildlife.”

One of the most important actions that a lakeshore property owner can take is to maintain a natural shoreline. Property owners often rely on professionals to give them advice and help them manage their land. Anyone certified through this course can choose to be added to the public listing of certified professionals in natural shoreland erosion control practices. This listing is shared with lakeshore property owners.

The course certification lasts three years. To recertify, professionals may take this training again, attend another training that addresses stormwater management or other lakeshore land management issues, or complete a shoreland restoration project.

To ask questions about the course, contact Alison Marchione at 802-490-6128 or Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov. For questions about registration, contact David Addeo at David.Addeo@Vermont.gov or 802-490-6153.

