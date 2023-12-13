Mizuho Expands its Global Private Capital Advisory Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it is integrating the primary capital advisory services of Capstone Partners and the secondary liquidity solutions business of Greenhill Private Capital Advisory under a newly created Mizuho Private Capital Advisory platform, serving general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) with a comprehensive set of solutions.



“GPs and LPs are looking for a wide range of solutions, and with the acquisition of Greenhill, we are able to add complementary capabilities to Capstone’s private capital advisory business,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO, Mizuho Securities USA.

Greenhill Private Capital Advisory, part of Greenhill and Co. acquired earlier this month, and Capstone Partners, acquired last year, will retain their distinct brands, leadership, and market leading capabilities. Mizuho Private Capital Advisory will be run by Clay Deniger and Greenhill Private Capital Advisory by co-heads, Bernhard Engelien and Lloyd Bradbury.

“Greenhill has a market leading secondary business, having advised on some of the largest and most complex transactions in recent years,” said Michal Katz, Head of Banking, Mizuho Americas. “With Capstone Partners and Greenhill Private Capital Advisory joining forces, Mizuho is uniquely positioned to provide alternatives and their investors with trusted advice and integrated solutions throughout the private investment lifecycle.”

Mizuho Private Capital Advisory will bring together 55+ professionals across offices in New York, London, Dallas, Frankfurt, Geneva and Hong Kong. On a combined basis, Capstone Partners and Greenhill have advised GP and LP commitments in excess of $460 billion in primary and secondary commitments.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 3,500 professionals, and its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Inquiries, please contact:

Cheryl Gilberg

Chief Marketing Officer, Mizuho Americas

cheryl.gilberg@mizuhogroup.com

+ 1-212-282-3238

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

+ 1-212-282-3867