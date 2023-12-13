Forever Chemicals in Water- PFAS

Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Services Eastern Water and Health Tradition Install of mixed bed mixed bed install

Eastern Water & Health tackles PFAS contamination in Port St. Lucie. Discover how our water filtration systems remove forever chemicals from water.

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been widely used in consumer products and industrial processes since the 1940s. Dubbed "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and the human body, these toxic compounds pose serious health risks even at extremely low levels.

Recent studies have detected PFAS in water sources across the United States, raising concerns among scientists and regulators. As a leading local provider of water filtration services, Eastern Water and Health is committed to protecting public health from PFAS exposure.

PFAS chemicals have unique properties that make them effective at resisting heat, water, and oil/stains. Consequently, they have been utilized in non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams. However, these same characteristics also enable PFAS to persist indefinitely in the environment without breaking down.

Once released, they contaminate soil and water supplies where they accumulate over time. Research has linked long-term exposure to various PFAS to several health issues including thyroid disease, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression, and cancers. Pregnant women and young children are especially vulnerable.



While the EPA has not regulated PFAS nationwide, several states have moved to establish limits on certain types in response to growing health concerns. As one of the largest water filtration providers in Port St Lucie, Eastern Water and Health has recognized the urgent need for effective solutions to remove these toxic "forever chemicals" from local taps.

That is why Eastern Water and Health is proud to announce the launch of a new PFAS water filtration system tailored for residential and commercial applications. Leveraging state-of-the-art filtration media developed by leading manufacturers, our systems are specifically designed to capture a broad range of PFAS compounds including PFOA, PFOS, and many emerging variants that conventional methods cannot eliminate.

Whether installed point-of-entry for whole home protection or point-of-use on high-risk faucets, Eastern Water and Healths filtration units reliably reduce PFAS levels far below health advisory limits set by regulatory agencies. Homeowners, property managers, and business owners can now take proactive measures to safeguard employees, customers, and communities from this pervasive class of contaminants.

Eastern Water and Heralths PFAS filtration solutions utilize a multi-barrier approach for maximum removal efficiency. Pre-treatment stages like sediment and carbon blockers prepare the water before it reaches the primary treatment layer - a highly porous polymer adsorption resin with billions of microscopic pores.



In addition to top rated removal effectiveness, our PFAS water filters are also extremely durable and require minimal maintenance. Most models are rated to treat thousands of gallons before the media needs replacement. This translates to years of reliable protection for homeowners and reduces operating costs for commercial clients compared to alternatives.

Automatic flow restrictors also prevent channeling and ensure pollutants are thoroughly extracted throughout the life of each cartridge. Professional installation and service are included to simplify the process from start to finish.

Eastern Water and Health understands people in Port St Lucie deserve access to clean, safe drinking water free of harmful man-made chemicals. By offering advanced PFAS filtration solutions, Eastern Water and Health aims to fill an important need as this emerging contaminant class faces increased scientific scrutiny and public concern nationwide.

Residents should not have to worry if their tap water poses health risks now or for future generations. The filters provide peace of mind and empower local families and businesses to proactively safeguard the water quality long into the future.

PFAS contamination is an issue affecting communities across the United States due to these chemicals' widespread historical use. Eastern Water and Health is committed to staying at the forefront of treatment technology to ensure Port St Lucie residents and organizations have reliable, long-term solutions for clean, PFAS-free water. For more information contact Eastern Water and Health today to learn more about the filtration systems and customized service offerings.