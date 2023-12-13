Franklin County Senior Services Wins State Award

ILLINOIS, December 13 - WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is recognizing Franklin County Senior Services (FCSS) as the recipient of a 2023 Governor's Engaging Aging Award, presented annually to up to 13 community organizations that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of older adults over the past year.

"Franklin County Senior Services functions as a one-stop shop for older adults throughout Franklin County, offering information and assistance, nourishing meals, engaging activities, and more," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "They set a wonderful example for helping older adults age well and are very deserving of this award."

FCSS offers recreational and educational activities, transportation services, home-delivered meals, and other services to older adults in Franklin County, Ill. During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, FCSS eliminated their wait list for home-delivered meals, increasing distribution quantity to meet unprecedent demand.

After bringing on a new Executive Director less than two years ago, FCSS also recently renovated their senior center with new furniture and appliances, creating a modern and aesthetic environment for older adults to participate in social and educational programming.

Egyptian Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Becky Salazar, who nominated FCSS for recognition, says that FCSS Director Kristi Bussler is known among local aging services providers as being creative and forward-thinking, and that she often shares ideas for new programs and resource opportunities with other senior center directors in the region.

"Franklin County Senior Services is attracting more older adults to their facility because there are newer activities, people are having fun when you go, and the atmosphere is welcoming," said Salazar. "Many older adults attend for socialization, but they can also get help with finding resources that are needed."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Illinois 'Engaging Aging' award," said Bussler. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Franklin County Senior Services. Over the past two years, we have strived to expand and enhance our activities and services for the seniors in our community, and it is immensely gratifying to see those efforts being acknowledged in this way. We remain committed to continuing our mission of providing meaningful and enriching experiences for the seniors we serve."

IDoA Director Paula Basta will present Bussler with a 2023 Governor's Engaging Aging Award on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at FCSS, located at 225 East Poplar St. in West Frankfort. The award ceremony is open to the press.

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.