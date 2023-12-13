Specialty Malt Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026, Fueled by Brewing and Food Industry Demand.

Specialty Malt

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Specialty Malt Market by Source, Form, Application and Product: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The specialty malt market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. Europe is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for approximately half of the total specialty malt market share in 2018.

In 2015, 22 million tons of malt was produced; out of which 90% of the malt was derived from barley. The economics of the malting industry critically depends upon barley selection, protein composition, plumpness, and moisture content. Large brewing companies are not completely integrated in terms of sourcing malt. Some companies such as Anheuser-Busch have their own malting facilities, but also purchase malt from independent maltsters. Over the years, the malt industry has evolved and has come up with specialty ingredient. Specialty malt is one such ingredient that has been gaining traction among its target customers specifically from the brewing and the food industry. Specialty malts range in flavor from the light and sweet carapils to the astringent, carbon-like black malt.

Specialty malt has large-scale application in the food industry, which is mainly attributed to its key functional properties. Specialty malt has been considered as the most preferred natural flavoring or coloring agent in various food processing sectors such as processing of baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, snack food, and others. Apart from the food industry, specialty malt has been incurring high demand from the craft brewing industry. For instance, carapils, one of the types of specialty malt, is primarily used to improve head retention and add a sweet character to beer. Increasing consumption of malt based alcoholic and non-alcoholic products and high demand for malt-based drinks in emerging countries have been

Considering the large scale applications of specialty malt in the food and beverages industry, the malt has been witnessing high demand in the global market. However, over the past couple of years, uncertain climatic conditions of crop sources have resulted in irregularities in the supply-demand trend for the specialty malt market. For instance, the U.S. is known for excellent growing conditions for barley crop. However, in 2014, the region reported poor rainfalls condition, which resulted in a negative impact on the overall yield of the crop. Thus, barley derived specialty malts incurred higher marginal prices, which affected the overall sales for that particular season.

According to the specialty malt market analysis in 2018, barley segment accounted for the maximum share in the global specialty malt market while the rye segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on specialty malt market forecast, the alcoholic beverages segment had the maximum contribution in the global specialty malt market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, the dairy & frozen products segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.

▶️ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐲𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭.

▶️ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭.

▶️ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭.

▶️ 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

▶️ 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.

Europe and North America were the prominent markets in 2018 and accounted for the maximum share in the global specialty market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust specialty malt market growth throughout the forecast period. Major players in the specialty malt market focused on business expansion to improve their stance in the global market and overcome competition

▶️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

→ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current specialty malt market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

→ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

→ In-depth analysis and the specialty malt market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing specialty malt market opportunities.

→ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the specialty malt market.

→ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the specialty malt industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global specialty malt industry are Cargill Inc., Malteurop Groupe, GrainCorp Ltd., Soufflet Group, Barrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd., Rahr Corporation, Simpsons Malt, Crisp Malting, Muntons PLC, and Axereal Group

