Zeebu Breaks the Glass Ceiling: Approaching $350M in Telecom Invoice Settlements

Zeebu, the telecom-focused Web3 Neobank, has hit a significant milestone in its journey.

SINGAPORE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeebu, a pioneering Web3 Neobank tailormade for telecom settlements, has achieved a significant milestone—crossing $300 million in settlement volume on its platform. This achievement underscores the transition of one of the largest industries from traditional financial systems to Web3-enabled decentralized systems. According to Zeebu’s dashboard data, the total invoice settlement volume of Zeebu was over $344 million until now.

Zeebu’s Journey: From Launch to Global Recognition - Launched in 2023, Zeebu has quickly emerged as a leading example of how Web3 technology can address real-world challenges. The platform leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the settlement process, tackling issues such as inefficiency, long remittance delays, lack of transparency, and high costs. Zeebu has also introduced a unique loyalty token, ZBU, designed specifically for the telecom carrier sector. Zeebu gives a loyalty reward of 3.5% of the invoice value in ZBU tokens for each successfully settled invoice.

In less than a year, Zeebu has quickly made its mark in the industry. The platform secured $25M in funding, marking its presence at global blockchain events, and secured listings on leading exchanges such as Gate.io MEXC, BitMart, Bitforex, and LBANK. The platform, currently catering to the needs of over 260 businesses, has successfully settled more than 4400 invoices, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Setting the Stage for More Innovations - Zeebu’s growth and adoption is reflective of a growing interest among various industries in incorporating blockchain into their operations, setting the stage for broader adoption. Zeebu is leading the shift in Web3, from complex crypto-centric applications to real-world applications that deliver tangible impact.

