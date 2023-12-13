Việt Nam, Thailand to promote defence cooperation

VIETNAM, December 13 - HÀ NỘI — The strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand has continuously developed in substance, comprehensiveness and trust, said Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence.

He made the statement at the fifth Việt Nam-Thailand Defence Policy Dialogue, which was organised on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MND) in Hà Nội.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Deputy Minister Chiến and General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s MND.

Speaking at the dialogue, Chiến said this year marked a special milestone when the two countries celebrated 10 years of establishing a strategic partnership.

He affirmed that Việt Nam’s MND always wanted to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with the Thai MND and Royal Army to further promote bilateral defence relations.

During the dialogue, the two sides shared their views on the region and the world situation.

They highly appreciated the role of the region and the mechanisms led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and affirmed their joint efforts to make positive contributions to strengthen ASEAN's solidarity and central role in regional security.

Both sides emphasised resolving disputes by peaceful means, on the basis of international laws.

They also reassessed the defence cooperation that has been actively implemented in recent times, closely following the key contents oriented and agreed upon by the two sides from the previous dialogue.

The previous dialogue achieved remarkable results in exchanging delegations at all levels, effectively maintaining cooperation, and supporting each other at multilateral events hosted by each side.

Chiến thanked Thailand for supporting and attending the Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition last year, and participating in the ASEAN Military Volleyball Tournament.

He congratulated Thailand on successfully organising the 24th ASEAN Army Commanders' Conference, thereby strengthening trust between the ASEAN militaries.

They agreed to promote Việt Nam-Thailand defence cooperation, in accordance with the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership.

The work will focus on strengthening the trust between the militaries of the two countries, exchanging delegations at all levels, promptly sharing views on issues of mutual concern and orienting cooperation to become more substantive and effective.

The two sides will step up cooperation in maritime law enforcement forces and human resource training.

They will expand work in potential fields suitable to the needs and strengths of each side such as logistics, military medicine, and responding to non-traditional security challenges including cyber security, terrorism prevention and transnational crime.

The two countries will support each other within the ASEAN military and defence framework; maintain ASEAN's common stance on regional and international security issues.

General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra thanked Việt Nam’s MND for the respectful welcome and expressed his joy at meeting Deputy Minister Chiến again.

He hoped that the relationship between the two countries and the two armies would develop comprehensively in all fields. — VNS