Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market will Grow at 13.5% CAGR to Surpass $2.6 billion during the Forecast Period 2022 to 2031

The presence of high concentrations of skin-nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, and others in these products

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in population, increase in disposable income, and increase awareness regarding skin & beauty care products, particularly among millennial are major drivers of the global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market,” The dead sea mud cosmetics market size was valued at $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. Dead sea mud cosmetics contains a variety of minerals like calcium, silicon, iron potassium, bromide, sodium, strontium and magnesium, which are beneficial in treatment of a host of health conditions including eczema, arthritis, atopic dermatitis, rheumatism, psoriasis, seborrhea, diabetic foot and acne; it also has other relaxing properties. Dead sea mud cosmetics are used to enhance or modify a person’s appearance (makeup) by hiding imperfections, accentuating natural features (such as brows and eyelashes), adding radiance to the face, or completely redefining the look.

Globally, consciousness regarding enhancement of the overall personality has increased significantly among individuals. Increase in disposable income has enabled individuals to spend more on dead sea mud cosmetics products than they had in the past. Therefore, personal care products have witnessed significant Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Opportunity globally.

Even now, owing to the lack of awareness regarding health risks associated with synthetic/chemical-based cosmetics products, the demand for cosmetics products was limited. Most consumers are inclined toward dead sea mud cosmetics to reduce the health risk associated with synthetic personal care. Thus, it does not show any adverse impact on the human body. Dead sea mud cosmetics products are perceived to be safer than chemical skincare products.

Social media has helped leading brands operating to increase awareness regarding skin & beauty care products, particularly among millennial. Beauty bloggers and social media influencers are creating new growth avenues for the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market. Large number of local YouTubers are now hosting popular channels with demonstrations product reviews and tutorials.

Ease of access to brands along with cheap and fast delivery of products have become increasingly important in the dead sea mud cosmetics market. Furthermore, four out of five beauty shoppers now use digital platforms prior to or during their shopping journey. In the cosmetic industry, convenience is given more importance and players are now embracing aspects such as intuitive website layout, easy‑to‑navigate stores, ease of trialing the product, and giving the right recommendation & advices quickly, thereby allowing faster and simplified decision-making.

Based in on the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Analysis, the market is segmented into product type, gender, sales channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into facial care, body care, hair care, and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA)..

Based on the product type, body care segment held the major share in the market. In the current decade, both men and women use dead sea mud cosmetics goods regularly to enhance their appearance. The dead sea mud cosmetics industry has grown significantly over the years as customers have become more conscious of the natural ingredients used in the products that prevent their skin from harm..

Based on the gender, women segment held the major share in the market in 2021. Improvement in standard of living and fashion consciousness among female consumers has boosted the demand for dead sea mud cosmetics products. Furthermore, owing to surge in awareness regarding health and wellness among female consumers, the demand for dead sea mud cosmetics products is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America region held the major share in the market, and is likely to remain dominant through the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Forecast period. Due to its increase in demand and enhanced effect on the skin, dead sea mud cosmetics products are seeing high popularity in the North American market. The U.S. leads the way in terms of geographical demand for dead sea mud cosmetics, followed by Canada and Mexico. Consumers are increasingly interested in both, economic and premium cosmetics products available in the market, which is driving them to switch from chemical cosmetics to dead sea mud cosmetics products.

The major players analyzed for global dead sea mud cosmetics industry are Kawar Cosmetics, Aroma Dead Sea, Avani Supreme INC, H&B Health and Beauty, Dead Sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories LTD, Ein Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma LTD, Bo International, Muhtaseb Cosmetics, Jordan Integrated For Minerals Dead Sea Products, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, SABON USA, and Daor Cosmetics.

