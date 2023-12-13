Submit Release
Chinese Party General Secretary and President pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning.  

The Chinese Party General Secretary and President was accompanied by Phan Đình Trạc, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

Later in the day, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The Chinese Party and State leader and his spouse are making a two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse. — VNS

