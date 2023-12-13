December 2023 Monthly Bulletin

Submit Release
Regulations implementing the application requirements under the Debt Collection Licensing Act (DCLA) became effective on Dec. 22, 2021. On Aug. 19, 2021, the Commissioner released an invitation to comment on an anticipated subsequent rulemaking related to the scope, annual report, and bond amount increase provisions of the DCLA. On Jul. 15, 2022, The Commissioner released a draft text related to the scope, annual report, and document retention requirements of the DCLA for public comment.

The Commissioner has made changes to this draft and is now releasing it for a second round of prenotice public comment. This draft concerns only the scope and document retention requirements of the DCLA. Annual report requirements will be adopted through a separate rulemaking.

The invitation and questions may be found here:

The Commissioner invites interested parties to submit comments, including comments describing the potential financial impact of the draft regulations, by Jan. 15, 2024. Comments may be submitted electronically to regulations@dfpi.ca.gov. Include “PRO 05-21” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted via regular mail by sending to:

Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

Legal Division

Attn: DeEtte Phelps, Regulations Coordinator

2101 Arena Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95834

Questions regarding this invitation for comments may be directed to Emily Gallagher, DFPI Senior Counsel, at emily.gallagher@dfpi.ca.gov.

 

