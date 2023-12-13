Promoting Accountability for Corruption Globally

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

DECEMBER 11, 2023

The United States is taking a series of actions today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, to promote accountability for those who engage in corruption around the world. President Biden has signed a presidential proclamation to expand the State Department’s visa restriction authorities so those who engage in corruption and their family members can be subject to visa restrictions, strengthening our ability to deny safe haven to those who enable public corruption. Pursuant to current law, I am designating over 30 individuals, including current and former foreign officials and immediate family members, as generally ineligible for entry to the United States due to their involvement in significant corruption.

These actions are complemented and reinforced by the Department of the Treasury’s designations under the Global Magnitsky sanctions program of two former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan government officials, and 44 associated entities, for involvement in transnational corruption. Collectively these actions reinforce our comprehensive effort to promote accountability for corrupt actors and deter future corruption.