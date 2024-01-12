Passwordless with the Face: Hummingbirds AI Unveils GuacamoleBrowser at AI Cyberwar Event

GuacamoleBrowser, Making Web and Applications Passwordless

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbirds AI, a leading innovator in the field of vision AI and cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, GuacamoleBrowser, at the AI Cyberwar event. This surprise unveiling was attended by senior executives, thought leaders, and AI enthusiasts.

Guacamole Browser is the world’s first Secure Shared Web Browser that automates switching browsing profiles. This revolutionary product is designed to address the challenges organizations face when multiple users share the same device. It eliminates repetitive authentication, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

The patent-pending Guacamole’s continuous facial-authentication technology powers the GuacamoleBrowser. This technology ensures that all network applications using a browser for access preserve work progress and session status. When users return to the shared device, they can continue where they left off, with their work automatically saved and the software they use switched to their appropriate profile.

GuacamoleBrowser is not just about convenience; it’s about personalization, security, and privacy. It ensures every authorized user of a shared device has access to their own private and secure workspace, complying with security requirements.

Sara Zargaran, co-founder and Chief Speed Officer of Hummingbirds AI said, “We listened to our customers, from dialysis centers in Tampa to K-12 schools in the US and nine other countries.

They shared the same pain point: access to applications without the hassle of passwords for users, and also the high cost of password support for IT teams. Our team was able to release the product four weeks ahead of schedule. I’m so proud of our team, and also the customers that put their trust in us.”

Nima Schei, MD, Founder and Chief Guacamole Maker at Hummingbirds AI, said, ‘In an environment where companies are struggling with macro economy, we decided to think long term, skip the noise, and put more and more fuel into innovation. This is because technology doesn’t stop, and we are here to make a profound impact in authentication, and to restore trust in a digital world that faces ever-increasing cyber threats.’

Ehsan Foroughi, the Technology leader at Hummingbirds AI suggested that ‘Great technologies are built with all of the complexity behind the scenes to deliver simplicity to users. While the experience seems extremely simple, a lot is happening behind the scenes to make that a reality.’

The potential use cases for the GuacamoleBrowser are vast, including healthcare facilities, educational organizations, and service/reception desks in various industries such as financial institutions, retail, and industrial settings.

About Hummingbirds AI: Hummingbirds AI is a vision AI pioneer committed to creating innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. With a focus on security, privacy, and user experience, Hummingbirds AI is shaping the passwordless future.

Press Contact: hello@hummingbirds.ai