New Website From Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Brings Transparency And Access to 15% Of Population With Pelvic Pain

A better way to treat pelvic pain is why PRM built a transparent new website and expanded access to care with after-hours support.

We are proud to provide patients with extended evening and weekend communication center support to allow them to avoid emergency room visits and to see our pelvic pain specialists.” — Gautam Shrikhande

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary national leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, believes solutions for pelvic pain aren’t one-size-fits-all and that the pelvic pain patient deserves more when it comes to their healthcare options – they deserve a better way to treat their pain. Impacting 15% of women and 10% of men, the disease process is often misdiagnosed, undertreated, ignored. Patients are left silenced. There is a better way to provide the quality of life these patients deserve. With a new website focused on transparency and education in healthcare and pelvic pain never seen, PRM is proud to show patients that the better way is here.“This website will significantly enhance our ability to serve our mission and provide access to care to a larger segment of this patient population”, shared Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. “We are proud to provide patients extended evening and weekend communication center support to allow them to avoid emergency room visits and to see our pelvic pain specialists.”At PRM, the mission is simple: the team believes that the millions of women and men who suffer from pelvic pain should have access to care that provides relief. They don’t believe “a glass of wine will fix it” or that “it’s all in your head”. Patients demanded a better way, PRM’s founders demanded a better way, a better way to treat pelvic pain is why PRM exists. The PRM Protocol, a proprietary, simple, office-based procedure to treat the symptoms of chronic pelvic pain by a direct treatment of inflamed pelvic nerves and spastic pelvic muscles, is the first of its kind in the country. The pelvic pain specialists at PRM focus on diagnosing and treating chronic pelvic pain in women and men with a procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered by pelvic pain providers in the past.And now, patients can access care and talk to the team at times convenient to them with the face of PRM focused on patient education and transparency in pricing and insurance never before seen like this in healthcare, and after-hours support and a fully dedicated internal team of Patient Advocates.Data shows that the average patient spends $29,951 on in-network treatments, diagnostics, and surgeries that provide minimal sustained relief. With that in mind, at the core of PRM’s mission is providing patients with affordable access to the care they deserve – on average the PRM patient spends 5x less and their treatment gives them relief.PRM clinical data, based on thousands of patients nationwide shows that after the PRM Protocol, 75% of PRM Patients Note a Statistically Significant Improvement in Pain and Function.The team at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine has been listening to patients and the clinical team on the frontlines, and now it’s time to show endometriosis and pelvic pain patients: it’s not in your head, it’s in your pelvis.# # #About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a protocol that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. PRM is founder-led and mission-driven. Co-founded by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.Media Contact:Theresa PorcaroPRMtporcaro@pelvicrehabilitation.com+1 561-337-1185

