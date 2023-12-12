House Bill 250 Printer's Number 0213
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.
