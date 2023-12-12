Submit Release
Safer Products for Washington, PFAS, and You!

PFAS can be found in apparel and gear, as well as other products that resist water, heat, oil, stains, and grease. 

What are PFAS? 

PFAS (short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – say that three times fast!) are a group of toxic chemicals often found in items that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because, well, they stick around for a very long time. PFAS can be found in a lot of products we use every day. 

Our approach 

The Safer Products for Washington program is designed to reduce human and environmental harm by restricting certain toxic chemicals when safer alternatives are available. Where a safer alternative hasn’t been identified, we can require manufacturers to report the use of these chemicals. 

Through this program, we’re reducing PFAS in consumer products. As directed by the Washington State Legislature, we’ve researched safer alternatives to PFAS in apparel and gear, firefighting PPE, cleaning products, and waxes. We’ll continue researching alternatives for waxes, PPE, cookware and kitchen supplies, and hard surface sealants. 

We published our draft report illustrating our progress and findings for potential PFAS restrictions in some of these product categories. 

Get involved 

We’ve been connecting with stakeholders and interested parties while we work, and we’d like you to be involved too. Check out the draft report and let us know what you think. Our public comment period runs through January 12, 2024. 

Want to learn more? 

We’re also hosting two webinars to share an overview of the report and answer questions. Come join us! 

Wednesday, December 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PST 

Thursday, December 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST 

To stay up to date on the Safer Products for Washington program, subscribe to our email list or reach out to SaferProductsWA@ecy.wa.gov with questions.

 

 

