Judith A. Hancox Joins Forces with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

BRIDPORT, VT, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judith A. Hancox, MSW, LCSW, BCETS, a distinguished clinical social worker specializing in trauma recovery, has officially signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress®. Judith will collaborate with renowned author Jack Canfield on the forthcoming book titled, "Success Redefined" scheduled for release in 2024. This book promises profound insights into redefining success and navigating life's challenges.

Judith Hancox is a multifaceted professional with a diverse background, holding certifications as a yoga, meditation, and philosophy teacher, along with an extensive list of therapeutic modalities. With her unique expertise and compassionate approach, she has garnered recognition as an exceptional psychotherapist.

In 2001, Judith gained attention from a local reporter who described her as "not your garden-variety, every-day psychotherapist" due to her exceptional work with children in the aftermath of 9/11. As the founder of Shiome Therapy™, Judith specializes in guiding trauma survivors toward emotional recovery and spiritual strength using a combination of evidence-based psychotherapeutic healing methods and intuitive, creative healing protocols.

Among her impressive credentials, Judith is an EMDRIA-Certified Therapist, certified in Gestalt Therapy, Evolving Thought Field Therapy, Past Life Regression Therapy (trained by Dr. Brian Weiss), and Repair & Reattachment Grief Therapy (RRGT). She is dedicated to sharing her expertise and facilitates RRGT certification training for licensed psychotherapists while preparing to introduce Shiome Therapy certification.

During the 1990s, Judith was actively involved in various roles related to child advocacy and welfare. She served as a program coordinator for DASI, Sussex County's Battered Women's Shelter, participated in New Jersey Assemblyman Catania's Professional Roundtable for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and worked as a child study team member and clinical social worker in public and private schools. In 1997, she launched her full-time private practice, further cementing her dedication to helping others.

Throughout her career, Judith has been a sought-after speaker and workshop facilitator, sharing her expertise nationally and volunteering her services to organizations in need. She has presented at the International Women's Writers Guild, been a guest on cable TV series, and was a panelist on Channel 9 WWOR-TV's "NJ Matters." Judith is also known for her work on guided meditations, including "Creating Healthy Boundaries'' and the latest edition of "Energy Correcting Meditation."

In addition to her professional achievements, Judith has dedicated her service to organizations like Helping Parents Heal (HPH) since 2013. She serves as an HPH Caring Listener and conducts healing circles for HPH parents. Judith has presented at various HPH events, including the first annual conference in Phoenix, AZ, in 2018, and is scheduled to speak at HPH's international conference in Phoenix, AZ, in August 2024.

Judith resides in Vermont with her husband, Bill, and their beloved pets, Apache and Shanti.

