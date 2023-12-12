State employee donations exceed $779 thousand in annual charitable campaign; more than $35 million raised in campaign history

“Helping others rise above” campaign will benefit more than 480 Missouri charities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Office of Administration today announced that this year’s Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign (MSECC) exceeded donations of $779K, with $779,578 pledged to 484 Missouri charities. During the past 39 years, state employees have donated more than $35 million to the annual campaign.

“Year after year, our dedicated state team members reach into their own pockets to donate to those in need across our state,” said Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, 2023 MSECC Chairman. "Helping Others Rise Above" is not just a campaign slogan, it's how our team members show up every day, ready to make a difference in their communities.”

“Charities share the same mission as our dedicated state team members – to make the lives of Missourians better,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “Generous contributions from our State of Missouri workforce to charities help lift up those in need, while also strengthening our communities for all of us.”

Other notable highlights from this year’s campaign:

The Department of Corrections ranked highest in pledges among state departments, raising $120K

ranked highest in pledges among state departments, raising $120K The Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations team members had their highest pledge totals in the history of the campaign

and the team members had their highest pledge totals in the history of the campaign The Department of Agriculture had their highest participation rate in the history of the campaign, with 41.16% of their team members pledging a donation

had their highest participation rate in the history of the campaign, with 41.16% of their team members pledging a donation MoDOT & Patrol Employees' Retirement System (MPERS) increased their totals 166% over last year and pledged their highest totals in the history of the campaign

The MSECC is an annual fundraising effort organized by the Office of Administration that provides state employees and retirees with the opportunity to make donations to their favorite charitable organizations through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts. The State of Missouri has a history of philanthropy and a spirit of service. Since the inception of the annual campaign, state employees have donated more than $35 million to charities statewide. Donations have exceeded $1 million in 18 of the 39 years.

For more information on the Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign, visit msecc.mo.gov.