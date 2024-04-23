DA Drive Analyzer Now Available for ASUSTOR NAS Users
ULINK Technology’s DA Drive Analyzer Expands Support for Drive Health Monitoring and Failure Prediction Service to ASUSTOR NAS DevicesSANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ULINK Technology, a leading provider of computer storage solutions, is excited to announce the availability of DA Drive Analyzer for ASUSTOR NAS users. This advanced service offers comprehensive drive health monitoring and failure prediction capabilities to enhance data management and minimize system downtime.
With the integration of DA Drive Analyzer into ASUSTOR NAS devices, users can now leverage the power of AI-driven technology to monitor the health of their storage drives. By utilizing the DA ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0, users can upload their drive health data to DA Drive Analyzer's servers, enabling them to receive real-time alerts and predictions regarding drive health and potential failures.
Key features of the DA ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0 include:
1. AI-Based Drive Failure Alerts based on advanced machine learning algorithms. These are available for SATA, SCSI/SAS, and NVMe drives after just 1 day of health data collection and analysis. Most commercial HDD and SSD models (99%+) are supported. This includes M.2 SSDs.
2. Threshold-Based Alerts such as S.M.A.R.T. trips and excessive drive and system metrics defined by experts. These alerts do not utilize AI but are issued whenever individual drive health indicators cross pre-defined thresholds. These alerts are accessible in the online dashboard, DA Portal, after installing the DA ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0.
3. Detailed Health Metrics from S.M.A.R.T, plus various additional drive and system logs.
To take advantage of this innovative service, users can follow these simple steps:
1. Purchase DA Drive Analyzer Licenses from https://ulink-da.com/
2. Download the ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0 from ASUSTOR App Central and start uploading drive health data.
3. View drive health predictions online at DA Portal, on the NAS with the ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0, or on a PC with DA Monitor.
Users can access the drive health predictions generated by DA Drive Analyzer through multiple platforms, including DA Portal, the DA ASUSTOR NAS Application 2.0, or DA Monitor on a PC. The uploaded data does not include intentionally generated user data such as documents, pictures, and videos, ensuring privacy and security.
“We are excited to bring this technology to our customers. With this addition to our growing library of NAS software, home users and professionals can rest easy with the protection that this application adds to their data on ASUSTOR NAS devices.” -Stanley Hsu, Project Manager for ASUSTOR Inc.
"With ASUSTOR being widely recognized as a top-notch NAS manufacturer worldwide, ULINK Technology is delighted to extend our AI-based drive failure prediction service to ASUSTOR's esteemed customers," said Joseph Chen, Chief Executive Officer of ULINK Technology. "This cutting-edge technology addresses the critical issues of data loss and system downtime, providing users with peace of mind and ensuring efficient data management."
About ASUSTOR Inc.:
Founded in 2011, ASUSTOR Inc. was established via direct investment from ASUSTeK Computer Inc. The ASUSTOR brand name was created as a portmanteau of “ASUS” and “Storage”. ASUSTOR is a leading innovator and provider of private cloud storage (network attached storage) and video surveillance (network video recorder) solutions, also specializing in the development and integration of related firmware, hardware and applications. We are devoted to providing the world with unparalleled user experiences and the most complete set of network storage solutions possible.
About DA Drive Analyzer:
DA Drive Analyzer, which has been available in the consumer market since late 2021, is a comprehensive drive health monitoring and failure prediction service developed by ULINK Technology. The service works by uploading user drive health data to its servers, where a cloud-based AI and multiple threshold-based algorithms analyze the data and generate alerts if there are detected drive issues. The drive health data is also summarized into useful visualizations that users can access online. More information about DA Drive Analyzer and how to utilize the service can be found at https://ulink-da.com/.
ULINK Technology
DA Drive Analyzer
+1 408-446-8455
email us here
ASUSTOR NAS App for DA Drive Analyzer Video