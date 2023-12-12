Bath Township Site Selected as Manufacturing Location for Norm Fasteners

Lansing Region Welcomes $77 Million Investment to Launch US Manufacturing, Creating 200 Good Jobs and Deepening Michigan EV Supply Chain

Bath Township, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norm Fasteners, a subsidiary of Norm Holding based in Izmir, Turkey, has been a pioneering force in the manufacturing sector since its inception in 1973. Today Norm and its partners proudly announce a significant milestone in its strategic expansion plans — the establishment of their first U.S. manufacturing facility for Norm Fasteners in Bath Township in the Lansing, Michigan Region. This facility represents a significant leap in the company's growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Norm Fasteners, a division of Norm Group, has emerged as a leading manufacturer of high-quality fasteners, catering to diverse industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and more. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, Norm Fasteners has earned a distinguished reputation as a trusted partner worldwide in the fastening industry.

In 2018, Norm Fasteners initiated a transformative phase by establishing warehousing and a sales office in Lansing, Michigan. This strategic move laid the foundation for the company's ambitious long-term vision — the construction of a large-scale fastener manufacturing facility in the United States. Collaborating closely with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and Dymaxion, the Developer partner for the project, Norm Fasteners has successfully realized this vision, marking a pivotal moment in its growth story.

“Norm Fasteners Co. is looking forward to working with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), local organizations and Bath Township officials on our plans. We appreciate the opportunity to land our first manufacturing investment outside our home country, in Bath Charter Township in Michigan. We are grateful to see that our goals are being recognized and supported by the local and state communities. We are committed to sustainability and eager to become an important player in Michigan’s EV supply chain,” said Koray GÜRBÜZ, USA Business Unit Director of Norm Fasteners Co.

“The Bath Township Board of Trustees voted overwhelmingly to partner with Norm Fasteners to bring new jobs and opportunity to Bath Township residents. Those who live in Bath know best why an international corporation would choose our region and township to build their first American manufacturing facility – attractive development potential, balanced landscapes with natural beauty, efficient government services and infrastructure and a strong sense of community. We welcome our new neighbors and thank LEAP and the MEDC for their leadership and support in bringing this opportunity to Bath, “ said Bath Charter Township, Supervisor, Ryan Fewins-Bliss.

“Our LEAP team worked this project for nearly seven years along with the support of many local partners, to make sure we won the competition against multiple southern states and another country. Norm Fasteners is an important partner to our EV supply chain as we are building North America’s electric car and battery capital. I want to especially thank the incredible leadership of both the MEDC and Bath Township along with the many partners along this journey including Lansing Mayor Schor, Lansing Community College, Capital Area Michigan Works!, Michigan State University and Dymaxion, the longstanding development partner to Norm,” said Bob Trezise president and CEO of LEAP.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Norm Fasteners’ first U.S. manufacturing facility to Michigan as we continue to secure our position as the leader in future mobility and electrification,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer, legislators from both parties, the MSF board and our partners at LEAP and Bath Charter Township for their continued support for our programs that help make announcements like today’s possible. We will continue working to win projects, invest in places and support our people as we encourage businesses of all sizes to make it in Michigan.”

Dymaxion is scheduled to commence construction on the new 365,000-square-foot facility in the spring of 2024, with an anticipated completion date in the fall of 2025. Norm's facility encompasses pivotal processes, including the annealing and heat treatment of raw materials, cold forging, secondary operations, as well as plating, coating, and the meticulous sorting and packaging of the final product. This holistic approach is designed to guarantee the production and delivery of top-notch fasteners that consistently adhere to the stringent quality standards set by Norm Fasteners.

Norm Fasteners' commitment to the Lansing region extends beyond its manufacturing capabilities. The facility represents a substantial $77 million investment over the next three years in Bath Township, fostering economic growth and creating 200 new jobs for the local community. The average hourly wage of $31.40, coupled with comprehensive benefits, reflects Norm Fasteners' dedication to providing stable and rewarding employment opportunities.

"We are thrilled with this major step toward making Norm's US manufacturing a reality. Having known Norm's leadership for 20 years, we are happy to assist them with their business goals while bringing a reputable and responsible firm to the region we call home," said Jeff Deehan, principal of Dymaxion Development.

Moreover, the expansion announcement by Norm Group resonates seamlessly with our overarching vision to foster supplier diversification for the Lansing region and bolster Michigan's standing as a pivotal hub for the future of electric vehicles (EV). Positioned at the forefront of the evolving automotive landscape, Norm Fasteners is dedicated to propelling innovation and fostering growth at the core of Michigan, solidifying our commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

"We are thrilled to announce Norm Fasteners' selection of Bath Township as the cornerstone for their U.S. expansion," said John Fuentes, County Administrator / Controller, Clinton County. "This strategic decision demonstrates Clinton County's attractiveness to new business investment and will contribute significantly to our county's economic advancement and community prosperity.”

