ASKON is Organizing a Summit to Increase Trade Relations between Turkey and the USA
The Trade Summit Ignites Turkish-American Business Cooperation with a keynote speech from Mr. Mehmet Simsek, the Minister of Finance, Republic of Türkiye
At ASKON, we are committed to strengthening the trade and economic ties between Turkiye and the United States”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anatolian Businessmen Association (ASKON) is proud to announce the inaugural Trade Summit, taking place on January 12, 2024 at the Turkish House in New York City. The Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mr. Mehmet Simsek will be the keynote speaker at the Turkish House, located at 821 First Avenue New York, NY 10017. The event will convene a diverse network of Turkish and American business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. The summit's central aim is to unlock new avenues for export growth and strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.
— Mr. Ayhan Ozmekik, the President of ASKON USA
Keynote speaker Mr. Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Finance, will set the stage for insightful discussions exploring the vast potential of Turkish-American trade.
ASKON USA President, Mr. Ayhan Ozmekik, emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering closer economic ties: "At ASKON, we believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of shared prosperity. The Trade Summit embodies this vision, creating a platform for Turkish and American businesses to engage, connect, and build a brighter future for both our nations."
Join us on January 12th and be part of this historic event by registering at this Link by Eventbrite.
Mr. Ozmekik continued: "We are excited to bring together the most influential voices in the trade industry for this summit. We see a great potential and opportunity to expand our own business network; increase the competitiveness of our member enterprises and our country. Therefore, we invite the interested parties to participate in our eagerly awaited Trend & Trade Turkey Economy and Trade Summit, which will be held in New York in honor of the 100th anniversary of our Republic."
Ms. Hafize Gaye Erkan, the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye will also join the Summit which is supported by the ASKON Headquarters, New York Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and Industry, African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Korean Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Paterson Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
