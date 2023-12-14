ASKON is Organizing a Summit to Increase Trade Relations between Turkey and the USA

Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Finance, Republic of Türkiye

The Trade Summit Ignites Turkish-American Business Cooperation with a keynote speech from Mr. Mehmet Simsek, the Minister of Finance, Republic of Türkiye

At ASKON, we are committed to strengthening the trade and economic ties between Turkiye and the United States” — Mr. Ayhan Ozmekik, the President of ASKON USA