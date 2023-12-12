Breakthrough Digital Lithography Technology From Applied Materials and Ushio to Enable More Powerful Computing Systems for the AI Era

Strategic partnership to accelerate industry’s transition to heterogeneous chiplet integration on glass and other large substrates

Partnership combines Applied’s leadership in large panel processing with Ushio’s leadership in lithography for packaging

New digital lithography technology to enable world’s leading chipmakers to combine chips with sub-micron wiring

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. and Ushio, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the industry’s roadmap for heterogeneous integration (HI) of chiplets into 3D packages. The companies are jointly bringing to market the first digital lithography system specifically designed for patterning the advanced substrates needed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era of computing.



Rapidly growing AI workloads are driving the need for larger chips with greater functionality. As the performance requirements of AI outpaces traditional Moore’s Law scaling, chipmakers are increasingly adopting HI techniques that combine multiple chiplets in an advanced package to deliver similar or higher performance and bandwidth as a monolithic chip. The industry needs larger package substrates based on new materials such as glass that enable extremely fine-pitch interconnects and superior electrical and mechanical properties. The strategic partnership between Applied and Ushio brings together two industry leaders to accelerate this transition.

“Applied’s new Digital Lithography Technology (DLT) is the first patterning system that directly addresses the needs of our customers’ advanced substrate roadmaps,” said Dr. Sundar Ramamurthy, Group Vice President and General Manager of HI, ICAPS and Epitaxy, Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials. “We are leveraging our unmatched expertise in large substrate processing, the industry’s broadest portfolio of HI technologies, and deep R&D resources to enable a new generation of innovation in high-performance computing.”

“Ushio brings over 20 years of experience building lithography systems for packaging applications, with more than four thousand tools delivered worldwide,” said William F. Mackenzie, Group Executive Officer and General Manager, Photonics Solutions Global Business Unit at Ushio. “With this new partnership, we can accelerate adoption of DLT through our scalable manufacturing ecosystem and robust field-service infrastructure, and broaden our portfolio to provide more solutions to the rapidly evolving challenges in packaging technology.”

The new DLT system is the only lithography technology that can achieve the resolution necessary for advanced substrate applications while delivering throughput levels required for high-volume production. With the ability to pattern less than 2-micron line widths, the system enables the highest area density for chiplet architectures on any substrate, including wafers or large panels made of glass or organic materials. The DLT system is uniquely designed to solve unpredictable substrate warpage issues and achieve overlay accuracy. Production systems have already been shipped to multiple customers, and 2-micron patterning has been demonstrated on glass and other advanced package substrates.

Applied pioneered the technology behind the DLT system and will be responsible for R&D and definition of a scalable roadmap together with Ushio to enable continued innovation in advanced packaging to 1-micron line widths and beyond. Ushio will leverage its mature manufacturing and customer-facing infrastructure to accelerate adoption of DLT. Together, the partnership offers customers the broadest portfolio of lithography solutions for advanced packaging applications.

